CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team earned a No. 25 ranking in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first preseason ranking for the Hurricanes since 2019-20 when they checked in at No. 18 and No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Poll and Coaches Poll, respectively.

After advancing to the first Elite Eight in program history, Miami finished the 2022-23 season ranked No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. The Hurricanes eclipsed the 20-win mark for the 11th time under head coach Katie Meier, concluding the year with a 22-13 overall record.

The Hurricanes return two starters from a season ago in juniors Jasmyne Roberts and Ja’Leah Williams. Roberts is Miami’s leading returning scorer, averaging 9.3 points per contest in 2022-23, while Williams paced the Hurricanes in assists last season at 2.7 per game.

Meier bolstered the 2023-24 roster with four transfers – Shayeann Day-Wilson, Lemyah Hylton, Jaida Patrick, and Ally Stedman – and a freshman – Aurora Almón-Sanchez.

Miami is one of seven ACC teams in the top 25 of the Coaches Poll, alongside fifth-ranked Virginia Tech, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 15 Louisville, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 19 Duke and No. 22 Florida State.

The Hurricanes will open the 2023-24 campaign against Jacksonville on Elementary School Day on Nov. 9. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 11 a.m., and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics