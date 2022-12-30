SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14, and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Hurricanes led most of the way, but a Hammond four-point play pulled Notre Dame to as close as 51-49 at 12:12 to go.

Miami responded with a 9-0 run to largely seize control and later led by as many as 14. The Irish got no closer than eight, that coming at 2:30 left in the game.

“We’re always concerned going on the road with what kind of environment we’ll be in, how we’ll play,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “And Notre Dame, they shoot the three so well, we just kept emphasizing to our guys, ‘You’ve got to guard the 3-point line.’ I didn’t think we did a great job, but because our defense and our offense really combined to give us the lead for most of the game, I think our guys played with a lot of confidence down the stretch.”