New AP Poll: Canes drop one spot ahead of playoff announcement

The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 ACC) dropped their second game of the season after their trip to Syracuse two weeks ago, and this week, with the Hurricanes not playing a game, the Canes fell one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll and is now ranked 15th in the country.

Miami is ranked 16th in this week's coaches poll.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 12 SMU (11-2), No. 13 Clemson (10-3), and No. 22 Syracuse (9-3).

On Saturday, Clemson defeated SMU 34-31 for the ACC Championship.

Miami has not beaten a team currently ranked in the top 25.

1. Oregon (13-0), 2. Georgia (11-2), 3. Notre Dame (11-1), 4. Texas (11-2), 5. Penn State (11-2), 6. Ohio State (10-2), 7. Tennessee (10-2), 8. Boise State (12-1), 9. Indiana (11-1), 10. Arizona State (11-2), 11. Alabama (9-3), 12. SMU (11-2), 13. Clemson (10-3) and 14. South Carolina (9-3) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

Miami will wait to learn its bowl destination on Sunday.