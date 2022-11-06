New AP Poll: Clemson Dropped From Top Ten, FSU In
Not a great Saturday for the ACC. Clemson suffered its first loss of the season with a disappointing 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.
The three-loss Irish find themselves ranked for the first time since week two coming in at 20th in the nation. The Tigers find themselves out of the top ten for the first time this season and are now ranked 12th.
North Carolina needed everything they had to beat Virginia on the road Saturday 31-28. The win inches them closer to a Coastal Division championship with three games to go and a two-game lead over Duke in which they own the tiebreaker. The Heels move up two spots to 15th with the win. UNC punches its ticket for Charlotte with a win over Wake Forest this week.
NC State moves up four spots to 17th in the nation as they beat Wake Forest at home 30-21.
Florida State after its blowout win over Miami is back in the Top 25 since week four coming in at 25th. The Seminoles and the UCF Golden Knights, ranked 22nd, are the only Florida teams ranked this week.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County