Not a great Saturday for the ACC. Clemson suffered its first loss of the season with a disappointing 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.

The three-loss Irish find themselves ranked for the first time since week two coming in at 20th in the nation. The Tigers find themselves out of the top ten for the first time this season and are now ranked 12th.

North Carolina needed everything they had to beat Virginia on the road Saturday 31-28. The win inches them closer to a Coastal Division championship with three games to go and a two-game lead over Duke in which they own the tiebreaker. The Heels move up two spots to 15th with the win. UNC punches its ticket for Charlotte with a win over Wake Forest this week.