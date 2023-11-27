After an idle week for the Miami Basketball program, the Hurricanes (5-0) move up two spots to 8th in the nation in this week's AP Poll. Miami is also ranked 8th in the Coaches Poll.

Miami was last on the court in the Bahamas, winning the Baha Mar Hoops Championship with a 91-83 win over Kansas State on November 19th.

The No. 8 ranking is the highest regular season ranking for the Hurricanes since Dece. 18, 2017, when Miami checked in at No. 6 and No. 7 in the Coaches and AP Poll, respectively. Miami was ranked third in the Coaches Poll in the final postseason ranking of the 2022-23 season.

Miami has appeared in 18 straight polls setting a new program record.

Tennessee (4-2), losing two games to 5th-ranked Kansas (5-1) and top-ranked Purdue (6-0) in the Maui Invitational, and Creighton (5-1) dropping a game to Colorado State (6-0), allowed Miami to move up in the rankings.

Duke (5-1), ranked 7th, is the only conference team ranked ahead of Miami. Duke lost to second-ranked Arizona (6-0) in the second game of the season. Seventeeth-ranked North Carolina (5-1) is the only other team from the ACC ranked in the top 25 this week. Carolina dropped its first game of the season to 18th-ranked Villanova (6-1) in overtime Thursday.

Miami puts its top ten ranking on the line as they face Kentucky (5-1) at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, a game part of the ACC/SEC challenge. The Wildcats are ranked 14th, with its only loss coming to Kansas 89-84. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.