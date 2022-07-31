No. 1 Kicker Abram Murray Commits To Miami's 2024 Class

Abram Murray the No. 1 2024 kicker according to Kohl’s kicking an authority in developing specialists. The Louisiana native committed after his second visit to Miami.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal gets his second commitment to the 2024 class along with Antione Jackson. The Miami Hurricanes continue to show what the future of recruiting will be under this staff.

The commitment solidifies the position for the next four years essentially with current kicker Andres Borregales up for the Lou Groza Award in 2022.



