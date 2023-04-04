CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After picking up its first-weekend sweep over rival Florida State since 2001, Miami had plenty to celebrate.

But on Tuesday night, it was back to business for the Hurricanes.

Miami capped off its perfect homestand with a 14-3 victory over the UCF Knights Tuesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“Just a good complete game,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “I was proud to see how our guys played. We got a big lead there and we got a lot of guys in the game.”

The Hurricanes (20-9) scored early and often, tallying runs in four of their eight trips to the plate.

Miami mounted a three-run second sparked by a pair of doubles from junior Dominic Pitelli and sophomore Dorian Gonzalez, Jr.

Pitelli padded the Hurricanes’ advantage with a two-run blast in the fourth, extending the lead over UCF (17-12) to 5-1.