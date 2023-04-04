DATE: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (19-9, 8-4 ACC) swept rival Florida State last weekend for the first time since 2001. Miami jumped up a few spots from 23rd to 20th in the D-1 baseball rankings this week. Miami closes out a five-game homestand with UCF Tuesday night.

UCF (17-11, 1-2 AAC) trails the all-time series with the Hurricanes, 24-10, including a 14-9 disadvantage at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Knights most recently are coming off a 2-1 series loss to its rival USF.

Under fifth-year head coach Gino DiMare, Miami is 34-10 (.773) in midweek tilts.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Zach Levenson leads the team in batting average (.340), is third in hits (33), tied for third in home runs (6), and is third in RBIs (24).

Junior Yohandy Morales is second in batting average (.333), leads the team in hits (35), tied for third in home runs (6), and second in RBIs (27).

Junior CJ Kayfus is third on the team in batting average (.330), second in hits (31),is second in home runs (7), and fourth in RBIs (21).

Freshman Blake Cyr is fourth in batting average (.310), is tied for fifth in hits (26), tied for second in homers (7), and leads the team in RBIs (30).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fifth in batting average (.300), is fourth in hits (27), is tied for fourth in home runs (4), and sixth in RBIs (15).

Villegas leads the team in on-base percentage (.458)

Carlos Perez leads the team in home runs (8).

(Minimum 70 at-bats)





The Opponent

After dropping the first series of conference play, the Knights have a 16-9 overall record, 1-2 AAC. As a team, the Knights are hitting .296 with a .393 on-base percentage and remain a top-20 team in the nation in home runs with 51 home runs, checking in at No. 18.

Ben McCabe leads the team with 11 home runs, followed by Tom Josten with nine and Drew Faurot with eight. Five other Knights also have multiple home runs. The offense continues to be led by five-year veteran McCabe, who, in addition to leading the team in home runs, boasts a .394 AVG with 41 hits and 23 RBI through the Knights' 28 games.

McCabe is joined by Andrew Sundean, Andrew Brait, Nick Romano who are all hitting at or above .325.UCF has a team ERA of 4.89 and 1.40 WHIP.

Closer Kyle Kramer has racked up a team-leading 7 saves in 14 relief appearances, he's ranked second in the nation with that mark. Defensively, the Knights have a .966 fielding percentage.





(Statistics are as of April 2, 2023)





Starting Pitchers

UCF: RHP Cameron Leiter (0-1, 8.50 ERA) makes his seventh appearance of the season. The freshman has given up 17 runs on 17 hits this season striking out 24 and walking 20

Miami: RHP Alejandro Torres (2-0, 3.32 ERA) makes his thirteenth appearance this season. In his last start against FIU on March 28, Torres tossed a career-long 3 2/3 innings, retiring 11 of the 13 batters he faced.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game