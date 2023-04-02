CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The 2023 University of Miami baseball team joined illustrious company Sunday afternoon.

Miami completed a weekend-sweep of rival Florida State for the eighth time in school history.

Behind a career-day from Alejandro Rosario, the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes chopped down the Seminoles, 13-4, in front of a near-sellout crowd at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“Just a huge, huge weekend. Our guys did one heck of a job to sweep our rival,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “I can’t recall the last time we had three starters all pitch into the eighth. Those are the three best starts I can recall here. They definitely set the tone for the weekend.”

After sophomores Karson Ligon and Gage Ziehl quieted the Seminoles (12-15, 3-9 ACC) Friday and Saturday, respectively, Rosario followed suit for the Hurricanes (19-9, 8-4 ACC).

The junior struck out a career-high 12 batters across a career-long eight innings to cap off Miami’s first perfect weekend against Florida State since 2001.

After the visitors leveled the score with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth, Rosario settled in.

The right-hander retired the final 14 batters he faced, fanning eight Seminoles during that stretch. Rosario’s dozen punchouts marked the most by an ACC pitcher in a conference game so far this season.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics