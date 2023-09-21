Miami had a better road record than at home last season, going 3-2 compared to 2-5. In fact, Miami is 9-5 in true road games in its last three seasons. The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) travels to Philadelphia, PA, to take on the Temple Owls (2-1) on Saturday afternoon in its first road game of the 2023 season. Mario Cristobal stated that the only difference between a road game and a home game is simply the travel time. "The only difference is the plane ride," Cristobal said in Monday's press conference. "We need to go play our best football. We see progress, we're getting better, that's all we're focused on." The message is clear from the entire team. Last year's losing season has caused this year's team to approach every game as if it's their last. Temple ranks 66th in total offense, 54th in total defense, and 80th in 3rd down conversion percentage. Miami ranks 15th in total offense, 18th in total defense, and 21st in 3rd down conversion percentage. Despite the disparity, Miami is impressed with what the Owls have done this season.

"They got some really good players," Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said. "A lot of one-high, they mix stuff up. They bring a good amount of blitz. So a good team, we're going up to up there, so I'm really excited for the challenge and just play them." The two former Big East teams played every year from 1992 to 2003. Their last meeting was in 2005 Philadelphia, where the Hurricanes dominated in a 34-3 victory. Kyle Wright threw for four touchdown passes, including a 92-yarder to Sinorice Moss on the second play of the game. Devin Hester returned a punt for a 48-yard touchdown. Despite the history, Cristobal has much respect for the Temple program. "Always a really tough team," Cristobal said. "Always had really physical players. Well-coached players. You know, that part of the country, having spent time with there working at Rutgers and then just recruiting that area the different stops. Always impressed with the caliber of football, the caliber of coaching. And they've got a really good staff, and these guys are well coached, they play hard, and they get 11 hats on the football on defense and on offense they will try to knock you back and finish you. And if you're just kind of loafing around downfield, you're going catch one, right underneath the chin."

Miami's defense will face the son of hall of famer Kurt Warner, EJ Warner, and the Owl offense, who has impressed the Miami defense with what they've shown on film. "They're a really good football team," Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. "The tight ends are really good. Their quarterback gets the ball out quick and hot. Just excited to play them, excited to play a good opponent. They play really well. Their offense, they have a good route tree, on the outside and on the inside also, good backs. I'm just excited to play good competition. We all are."