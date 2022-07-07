Official NIL Marketplace Launches for Miami Student-Athletes

The University of Miami, in conjunction with its Name, Image & Likeness partner Opendorse, announced the launch of the official Miami Marketplace Thursday. The school-specific marketplace will help maximize NIL opportunities for Hurricanes student-athletes.

“We are excited to partner with Opendorse on the Miami Marketplace,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We are committed to giving our student-athletes the best resources to maximize their NIL opportunities and this branded marketplace will not only help our student-athletes grow their brand but also provide a simple and seamless way to connect with them on potential partnerships.”

Opendorse is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry with more than 75,000 athletes. Opendorse helps student-athletes to build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors, and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, and over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.

The Miami Marketplace offers supporters, brands, and sponsors a single, streamlined platform to easily find, pitch, book, and pay Miami student-athletes for NIL activities. Student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place. Once a deal is completed, the activity is automatically disclosed to ensure compliance.

All current Miami student-athletes can be found in the Miami Marketplace, where they can customize their profiles with their needs, interests, and social media channels.

In addition to the new marketplace, Miami student-athletes continue to benefit from Opendorse’s entire suite of NIL products — Opendorse Ready™, Social™, and Monitor™. Collectively the products empower Hurricanes student-athletes to build and maximize their personal brands.

“Miami has been a leader from day-one of the NIL era,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “The program has committed to providing the Hurricanes with the very best education and technology to maximize their opportunities, and the results speak for themselves. I’m proud that Opendorse can help Miami develop one of the county’s most supportive NIL programs for student-athletes.”





For more information and to access the Miami Hurricanes Marketplace visit miamihurricanes.com/nil.



