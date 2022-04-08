OPINION: DiMare's team riding win streak behind hitting, pitching, fielding

Sometimes the bad and the ugly can lead to the good. I wonder if that's the case for the current Miami Hurricanes' baseball team.

The bad occurred early in the season when they lost two games at home against the Florida Gators after winning the series opener.

The ugly came in a series finale at Clemson three weeks ago, a 20-5 loss after winning the first two games.

Since then the Hurricanes have won 10 in a row and have jumped from 17th to 8th in the national rankings. They swept 14th-ranked North Carolina at home and swept pre-season ranked Duke at Durham.

With their 23-6 record, including 10-2 in the ACC, they're the only team in the nation with 20 or more victories overall and 10 in conference play.

The Canes ride this momentum into a three-game series against third-ranked Virginia beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

I asked head coach Gino DiMare if he thought the 20-5 setback served as a catalyst for the winning streak. We're the Hurricanes embarrassed and saying "that's not us"?

"I don't know if I have an answer," DiMare said Thursday in an interview with CaneSport. "Nobody was happy about it. I'm not sure if it was a wakeup call. We played good prior to that winning two games at Clemson, but I would think it's more of one of those games that got away from us. The ball was flying out. It's one of those games, it happens.

"I can remember being on teams - coaching and playing - where they put up 20 runs against us in a game and it didn't affect us. The team went on. I can remember a team putting up 20 runs and and we went on to go onto the College World Series, for goodness sakes.

"That's what I said to the players after the game. I did not like losing and the way they lost but didn't want them burying themselves. We won a good series, and that one game can't ruin everything and leave a bad taste in their mouth. I've been on teams that have gotten beat worse than that. Baseball can do that once in awhile. But you never know, maybe that was an embarrassment that we don't want to happen again."

Three times, in fact, the Hurricanes have endured a lopsided clunker and gone onto the College World Series: 20-8 to Florida State in 1988, 22-3 to Texas in 1997, and 17-2 to Virginia in 2003.

The winning streak has included several lopsided scores: 11-3 and 12-2 over Boston College, 11-3 over Duke, and Wednesday night 17-1 over Florida International.

Asked if pitching, hitting, or fielding - or all three - have been the driving force in the streak, DiMare replied, "I'd say a little bit of everything. Fielding - over the 10 games we're fielding .984, which is very, very good. I say this because our defense had been inconsistent up until then. In this stretch maybe that's something that has stepped up.

"Our pitching has been very good. Obviously it's been a lot of guys. That's been maybe something we weren't getting early on with the bullpen in terms of depth. There are a lot of guys who stepped it up and have done well.

"Our offense has put up big numbers. Double digit runs in quite a few games. One thing definitely I would say that's better is our defense and overall pitching."