Oregon transfer OL closing on decision: As of right now "just Miami"
It appears the Miami Hurricanes are well on their way to landing much-needed offensive line help.Oregon transfer Logan Sagapolu, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, says UM coaches h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news