College football expert Phil Steele named his Preseason All-ACC team this June and Miami had ten players named.

Kamren Kinchens and Javion Cohen were named to the first team, Matt Lee, Leonard Taylor, and Andy Borregales were named to the second team, Akheem Mesidor, Francisco Mauigoa, and Mason Napper were named to the third team, and Tyler Van Dyke, and James Williams was named to the fourth team.

See full list of all selections below.