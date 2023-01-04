Miami Athletics announced Wednesday plans to build a new football operations center, the on-campus “forever” home for Hurricanes football, a towering, a visually stunning structure that will elevate the program and raise the bar for the student-athlete experience.

This state-of-the-art complex will provide the best necessities and amenities in the areas of sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology, and personal branding services. It will also serve as a memorable destination space for recruits and their families, and a home for alumni to visit and reconnect.

“We are excited to announce plans to build this best-in-class, on-campus football facility,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best. Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”