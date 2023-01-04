Photos: Miami Athletics To Build Football Operations Center
Miami Athletics announced Wednesday plans to build a new football operations center, the on-campus “forever” home for Hurricanes football, a towering, a visually stunning structure that will elevate the program and raise the bar for the student-athlete experience.
This state-of-the-art complex will provide the best necessities and amenities in the areas of sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports psychology, and personal branding services. It will also serve as a memorable destination space for recruits and their families, and a home for alumni to visit and reconnect.
“We are excited to announce plans to build this best-in-class, on-campus football facility,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best. Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”
Miami has partnered with Arquitectonica and HOK to concept and design the project, which includes a seven-story football operations building, a canal bridge connecting to the existing Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, and a parking garage with 555 spaces and a ground-level dining center to serve all UM student-athletes. In all, the facility will encompass more than 172,000 square feet, and the overall project more than 215,000 square feet.
The expansive first-floor lobby will be open to all UM campus visitors. The first floor also houses the team locker room, equipment room, nutrition center, and dining hall, which has indoor and outdoor seating areas for student-athletes in all sports. In addition, there is a second-level recruiting corridor, featuring an immersive, 360-degree digital experience showcasing the past and present of Hurricanes football.
The centerpiece of the seventh floor is a 7,500-square-foot rooftop terrace space with beautiful views of campus and the Miami skyline. The top level also houses a digital media lab, Name, Image & Likeness suite, golf simulation area and a multi-purpose gymnasium.
“Competing in the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics requires creative thinking and bold investments,” Radakovich said. “We feel strongly that – with the support of our Hurricanes Family – we can achieve this new vision for Miami Athletics and set us up for success across all sports for years to come.”
Miami Athletics will soon announce a campaign to help support and enhance the project. For more information please contact Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development Chris Cohen at (305) 284-6699 or e-mail the Miami Athletic Development office at athleticdevelopment@miami.edu.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
