Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. talks about moving forward after the 45-3 loss to Florida State. He talks about the pain of losing to Miami's bitter rival.

Defensive Back TeCory Couch talks about moving forward after the loss to FSU.

Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo talks about Tyler Van Dyke returning from injury. He also talks of backup Jacurri Brown's play, returning to play after injury and moving forward after the loss.