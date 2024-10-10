Portal Watch: ACC players to monitor as potential transfers

The transfer portal opens in just over two months and there are dozens of players across the country already weighing the decision to transfer or not. With half of the season in the rear view mirror, now is a good time to take note of the players to watch once the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9. Today we continue a conference by conference Portal Watch series highlighting players who we’re keeping an eye on as portal season gets closer. Up next is the ACC.

Julian Armella (Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Armella was a huge addition for Florida State when he signed with the Seminoles in the 2022 class, but he certainly has not fulfilled his potential. The 'Noles legacy was incredibly talented as a high school prospect but has barely seen the field during his first two years in Tallahassee, registering just five snaps on special teams. Florida State opted to bring in offensive linemen via the transfer portal, signaling that Armella was not ready to play in their estimation. Armella remains absent on the two-deep depth chart.

Noble Johnson (Photo by © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Getting playmaking receivers on the field has been a challenge for Clemson in recent years, but Johnson was supposed to change that. Instead, the Tigers have had to look elsewhere and Johnson has not contributed in the way most expected. Tyler Brown, who also signed in the 2023 class, along with 2024 signees Terrance Moore and Bryant Wesco have all seen more playing time and targets than Johnson. He might end up looking towards the transfer portal after this season to find a larger role with a different team.

Samson Okunlola (Photo by © Andy Lewis-Imagn Images)

Okunlola was one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2023 Rivals250 but an early injury at Miami forced him to redshirt while he recovered. His development as a prospect has seemingly slowed since it has been Markel Bell, not Okunlola, who has filled in for starting left tackle Jalen Rivers, who has been injured since the first game of the season. Bell has another year of eligibility so the depth chart may not be as favorable for Okunlola as he once thought. Another factor to consider: Okunlola‘s brother transferred from Pittsburgh to Colorado before this season. Make of that what you wish.

Preston Stone (Photo by © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images)

When SMU landed Stone, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 class, it was a major win for them to keep the local standout close to home. He redshirted his first season and played in just six games his second season but last year he really took off. Stone led SMU to a 9-2 record before suffering a season-ending leg injury in their regular season finale against Navy. He threw for 3,192 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while rushing for another four touchdowns last year but began this season splitting time with Kevin Jennings. After SMU lost to BYU in week two, Jennings was elevated to full-time starter and Stone was relegated to a backup role. Since then, Jennings has led the Mustangs to wins over TCU, Florida State and Louisville so Stone may not be able to regain the starting job at SMU. Stone’s prior production and skill set would certainly be appealing to college coaches around the country if he were to enter the transfer portal.

Devin Neal (center) (Photo by © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images)