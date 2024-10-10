Advertisement

in other news

Miami remains in great spots to land multiple talents this week

Miami remains in great spots to land multiple talents this week

Five commitment predictions for top 2025 prospects

External content
 • Rob Cassidy
Miami working to flip four-star 2025 edge Kevonte Henry

Miami working to flip four-star 2025 edge Kevonte Henry

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as the season nears its mid-point

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Players on 2025 Flip Watch for Miami

Players on 2025 Flip Watch for Miami

Flip targets on Miami's radar

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami flips four-star WR Josh Moore from Florida

Miami gets local talent to stay close to home

Forums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Miami Basketball: Canes lead for local talents going into decision day

Could Miami land two elite talents for its 2025 class on Thursday?

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Miami remains in great spots to land multiple talents this week

Miami remains in great spots to land multiple talents this week

Five commitment predictions for top 2025 prospects

External content
 • Rob Cassidy
Miami working to flip four-star 2025 edge Kevonte Henry

Miami working to flip four-star 2025 edge Kevonte Henry

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as the season nears its mid-point

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Players on 2025 Flip Watch for Miami

Players on 2025 Flip Watch for Miami

Flip targets on Miami's radar

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Published Oct 10, 2024
Portal Watch: ACC players to monitor as potential transfers
circle avatar
Adam Friedman  •  Rivals Transfer Portal
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsFriedman
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The transfer portal opens in just over two months and there are dozens of players across the country already weighing the decision to transfer or not. With half of the season in the rear view mirror, now is a good time to take note of the players to watch once the transfer portal opens on Dec. 9.

Today we continue a conference by conference Portal Watch series highlighting players who we’re keeping an eye on as portal season gets closer. Up next is the ACC.

THIS SERIES: Big Ten players to monitor as potential transfers | SEC

MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking | Basketball Player Ranking

Armella was a huge addition for Florida State when he signed with the Seminoles in the 2022 class, but he certainly has not fulfilled his potential. The 'Noles legacy was incredibly talented as a high school prospect but has barely seen the field during his first two years in Tallahassee, registering just five snaps on special teams. Florida State opted to bring in offensive linemen via the transfer portal, signaling that Armella was not ready to play in their estimation. Armella remains absent on the two-deep depth chart.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA STATE FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

Getting playmaking receivers on the field has been a challenge for Clemson in recent years, but Johnson was supposed to change that. Instead, the Tigers have had to look elsewhere and Johnson has not contributed in the way most expected. Tyler Brown, who also signed in the 2023 class, along with 2024 signees Terrance Moore and Bryant Wesco have all seen more playing time and targets than Johnson. He might end up looking towards the transfer portal after this season to find a larger role with a different team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

Okunlola was one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2023 Rivals250 but an early injury at Miami forced him to redshirt while he recovered. His development as a prospect has seemingly slowed since it has been Markel Bell, not Okunlola, who has filled in for starting left tackle Jalen Rivers, who has been injured since the first game of the season. Bell has another year of eligibility so the depth chart may not be as favorable for Okunlola as he once thought. Another factor to consider: Okunlola‘s brother transferred from Pittsburgh to Colorado before this season. Make of that what you wish.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

When SMU landed Stone, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 class, it was a major win for them to keep the local standout close to home. He redshirted his first season and played in just six games his second season but last year he really took off. Stone led SMU to a 9-2 record before suffering a season-ending leg injury in their regular season finale against Navy. He threw for 3,192 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while rushing for another four touchdowns last year but began this season splitting time with Kevin Jennings. After SMU lost to BYU in week two, Jennings was elevated to full-time starter and Stone was relegated to a backup role. Since then, Jennings has led the Mustangs to wins over TCU, Florida State and Louisville so Stone may not be able to regain the starting job at SMU. Stone’s prior production and skill set would certainly be appealing to college coaches around the country if he were to enter the transfer portal.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SMU FANS AT THEHILLTOPICS.COM

Neal, a class of 2020 prospect, began his career at Baylor where he played three seasons. After a standout 2022 season in which he played in 11 games and had 33 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one pass breakup, Neal transferred to Louisville. While playing for the Cardinals, Neal blossomed into one of the ACC’s top defenders. He played in 14 games starting all but one and finished second on the team in tackles, first on the team with four interceptions, and broke up three passes according to PFF. Neal, however, has not performed the same way this season. He played in just four games with no starts and is credited with just four tackles. Last week he decided to take a redshirt year and enter the transfer portal after the season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LOUISVILLE FANS AT CARDINALSPORTS.COM

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement