Defensive tackle position group at Miami saw an exodus of four players to the Transfer Portal. Miami has rebounded with additions like Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore and underrated signee Joshua Horton. Horton is the perfect replacement for former impact starter Darrell Jackson, who left for Florida State. His balance of pass rush and brute strength in the trenches makes him a potential immediate contributor for a defensive front looking for a counterpart to star Leonard Taylor. Here at CanesCounty, we see Horton in the same light as one of the NFL's best.

Horton was a flip that was months in the making. A former North Carolina commit who was locked in for nearly four months, became the focus on the interior defensive line, especially after the surprise loss of Jackson. Miami was not the only school pushing for a flip. Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and UCF were all making their case to Horton since about April. Long considered more a run-stopping defensive end, his evaluation and transition to a more interior role led to a rise in the rankings and a stronger pursuit from his suitors. His 6'5" 295-pound frame oozes athleticism. His elite wingspan (6'10") will pay dividends in block destruction and shedding interior offensive linemen. For one of the top teams in the country and maybe the best team out of the state of Georgia, he registered 123 tackles, ten tackles for loss, and four sacks. His production happened despite playing on a team that dismantled nearly every opponent they played, leading to some early exits for him. Horton had 12 straight games with eight or more tackles to end the year, an impressive stat for the usual focus of the opposing offense's game plan on the defensive line.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal's ESD Comments

"You mentioned Georgia. Josh Horton, that's exactly what three-techniques should look like. He's over 6'4". He's 285 to 290-pounds. You probably footage of him on Twitter dunking over his friends, that didn't work out so well for his friends but this is a jumbo athlete that's explosive. Natural pass rusher, natural run stopper, comes out of his hips. This is the best part about him. Coach Williams, we got a chance to know him really well at Langston Hughes. Tremendous coach. I'm talking about culture, culture, culture. He gets there, I think they won two games. This is what attracted him to Miami and then his four-year tack there culminated in them winning the state title about two weeks ago. You need that and you want that in your team. Guys that are willing to through what it takes to do it right and I've seen the tough times. I've seen the building, has gone through some of the ups and the downs. I think he embodies all of that stuff and more.

Pro Comparison: Jeffery Simmons

Horton is a blend of athleticism, length, power, and balance verse the run and pass. He has the versatility to play every spot along the defensive line, providing value in so many situations and in regard to depth purposes. Those traits make him a near mirror of one of football's best in recent memory, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Out of high school, Simmons was the top strongside defensive end in the country, weighing much less than Horton (251 pounds), but his path to success led him to be an elite game wrecker from the interior defensive line. The size at the college level Simmons is nearly identical to Horton - 6'4" 300-pounds. Simmons was an All-American at Mississippi State and had one of the most productive defensive careers in program history despite early off-the-field issues that delayed his freshman season impact. Despite just 28 starts, he had 33 tackles for loss in his three-year career, including 30 in his final two seasons.