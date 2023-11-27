Starting Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will no longer be a Miami Hurricane.

The fourth-year junior has one year of eligibility and has been on a rollercoaster ride at Miami.

In 2021, he finished with 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee left Miami after that year to become the coach at SMU, and the Hurricanes hired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as a replacement. Van Dyke had his worst season in 2022, finishing with ten touchdown passes and five interceptions and battling a shoulder injury.