Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to enter transfer portal
Starting Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will no longer be a Miami Hurricane.
The fourth-year junior has one year of eligibility and has been on a rollercoaster ride at Miami.
In 2021, he finished with 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee left Miami after that year to become the coach at SMU, and the Hurricanes hired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as a replacement. Van Dyke had his worst season in 2022, finishing with ten touchdown passes and five interceptions and battling a shoulder injury.
Miami hired Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Van Dyke's third coordinator in as many years. After a 4-0 start, Van Dyke began to have issues with interceptions.
Van Dyke was benched against Florida State, for Emory Williams, but the freshman was injured in the waning moments of the game, and Van Dyke returned as the starter.
In three seasons, Van Dyke totaled 7,469 passing yards with 54 touchdowns to 23 interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his throws.
A four-star prospect, Van Dyke was rated as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback nationally and the No. 2 player in Connecticut by Rivals. He chose Miami over Michigan, Boston College, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, and Syracuse.
