CHARLOTTE, N.C. (the.ACC.com) – Three of the 15 finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge hail from a current Atlantic Coast Conference school. The 2025 finalists include multi-time finalists Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne and first-time honoree Luke Kuechly.

Reggie Wayne, third in Miami history with 173 receptions and 2,510 receiving yards, was named as one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wayne was one of three wide receivers named as a finalist, and Torry Holt and Steve Smith Sr. were the only three who did not win a Super Bowl.

Wayne could be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one season after kick returner Devin Hester and WR Andre Johnson. Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and named first-team All-Pro in 2010.

Wayne is tenth all-time with 1,070 career receptions and had four seasons in the top ten, is also tenth with 14,345 receiving yards and had seven seasons in the top 10, is 21st with an average of 13.4 yards per touch, and is 15th all-time with 21 career playoff games started.

Wayne is the Colt's all-time leader with 211 games played, most receptions in a game with 15 versus Jacksonville in 2010, and is second in franchise history, just 245 yards behind Marvin Harrison.

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver (NC State) - 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Luke Kuechly, Linebacker (Boston College) - 2012-19 Carolina Panthers, Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver (Miami) - 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

The Hall's independent Selection Committee selected the finalists for the Modern-Era Player category from an initial list of 167 nominees. This list was narrowed down twice—first to 50 nominees and then to 25 semifinalists—before being reduced to 15 finalists.

Up to five modern-era players can be elected, and each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent.

The list of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets before Super Bowl LIX. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled publicly on February 6 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana, on FOX and NFL Network and streamed on NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, presented by Visual Edge IT, will be enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

