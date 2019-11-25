Restrepo: Message on group chat - `If you're not 100% in just decommit now'
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WR/CB and Cane commitment Xavier Restrepo has a good pulse on UM’s Class of 2020.And there was a message distributed to the commits in the wake of the FIU loss - ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news