News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 03:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Restrepo: Message on group chat - `If you're not 100% in just decommit now'

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WR/CB and Cane commitment Xavier Restrepo has a good pulse on UM’s Class of 2020.And there was a message distributed to the commits in the wake of the FIU loss - ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}