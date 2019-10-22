News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 02:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Restrepo: "This is going to be amazing class; fans should have no worries"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WR/CB and Miami Hurricanes commitment Xavier Restrepo was in the recruiting section for Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.And he weighed in with ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}