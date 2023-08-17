With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to look at the updated position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released Wednesday and today the defensive position rankings are in the spotlight. Up first is the defensive line.

There wasn't much movement among the very top players in the country and Nwaneri retained the No. 1 defensive lineman ranking in the Rivals250 and stayed at No. 3 overall. The recent Missouri commit, who chose the Tigers over Oklahoma , Georgia , Oregon and Tennessee , gives head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff an instant impact player. Nwaneri has all the physical talent in the world (6-foot-6, 265 pounds with speed, quickness, and strength) and has worked hard to improve from a technical standpoint throughout the offseason. Now, the season is upon us and Nwaneri will be able to show everyone a preview of what they'll see at the next level.

Multiple five-stars are getting close to announcing their decisions. David Stone, the fourth-highest-ranked defensive lineman in the Rivals250, is set to come off the board on Aug. 26. Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma are the teams to watch out for there. Five-star Kamarion Franklin, the fifth highest-ranked defensive lineman in the Rivals250, is expected to announce his commitment on Saturday. Auburn is in good position here but Miami is a team to watch out for along with Tennessee and Ole Miss. Look for five-star Eddrick Houston, the seventh-highest-ranked defensive lineman in the Rivals250, to announce his commitment on Aug. 22. Ohio State is viewed as the leader as we head down the stretch but Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and USC are in the mix.

Tennessee has the momentum in Rivals250 No. 81 overall Jordan Ross' recruitment. Florida and Georgia are in the mix and so is Alabama. Oregon is working hard to get his attention as well. With his Aug. 21 decision date less than a week away, the Vols are doing all they can to make sure Ross doesn't slip away.

Oklahoma seemed like the early favorite for Rivals250 No. 82 overall Nigel Smith but he's gone through the recruiting process and took official visits to Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M along with one to Oklahoma. The Sooners worked hard to keep his attention throughout the process and it seems like they're still holding onto that top spot. Smith will announce his commitment on Sept. 8 so there is a little less than a month for teams to still jockey for position.