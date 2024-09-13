Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits

Another Friday means another installment of the Rivals roundtable. This week, our analyst duo of Jason Jordan and Rob Cassidy attacks a grab bag of questions that include ones about under-the-radar commitments and important weekend visits.

1. WHICH OF THIS WEEKEND’S OFFICIAL VISITS DO YOU SEE AS MOST INTRIGUING?

“I’m interested to see how Brylon Mullins’ visit to North Carolina goes. The conventional line of thinking for the time being is that Kentucky, UConn and Indiana are the three schools to watch with Mullins, but this weekend could turn the Tar Heels into a party crasher. Hubert Davis doesn’t have a commitment in the fold for 2025 just yet, so a world exists where he and his staff begin to press hard for Mullins after being impressed with him on the adidas 3SSB circuit this summer. I’ve always seen UNC as a bit of a wildcard in the four-star wing’s recrutiment, but it’ll be more obvious where things stand between Mullins and Davis’ program coming out of the weekend.” – Cassidy “For me, it’s Shelton Henderson’s visit to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have made him the priority in the class and rightfully so for many reasons, not the least of which is so that Grant McCasland can secure a win for the 2025 cycle. Making strong inroads for Henderson would bode well for landing other elite talent because of the versatility and blue-collar approach Henderson brings. Sewing up five-star talent is always the goal, but for a guy with his specific skill set it’s even more attractive for other players.” – Jordan

2. WHICH RECENT UNDER-THE-RADAR COMMITMENT DO YOU THINK MIGHT END UP BEING MORE IMPORTANT THAN IT SEEMS?

“Clemson landed four-star guard Zachary Foster without much fanfare this week, but he’s an interesting case to say the least. Foster needs to add significant muscle to become the best version of himself, sure. Should that happen, however, he has the wingspan, motor, floor vision and handle to be a hyper-dynamic guard capable of playing either backcourt spot. Foster is already a gifted positional rebounder, consistent at-the-rim finisher and solid long-range shooter. He could quickly become so much more consistent and dangerous if Clemson’s conditioning program packs on lean muscle in this first year or so. He may not be a plug-and-play guy as a freshman, but his long-term ceiling as a college player is absolutely tantalizing if things break the right way.” – Cassidy “I love Omari Witherspoon to Pitt. He’s one of those tough underrated guys who will thrive at the next level; a DC kid who plays in the grueling WCAC and dominated the Under Armour Association this summer. He finished the summer averaging 18.4 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals a game for DC Premier. He has great size at 6-foot-4 with efficient three-level scoring ability and a chip on his shoulder. Jeff Capel does well with that profile of guard.” – Jordan

3. WHICH CURRENTLY UNRANKED PLAYER IN THE CLASS OF 2025 DO YOU PLAN TO PUSH FOR IN THIS MONTH’S RIVALS150 UPDATE?