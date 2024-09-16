Miami Football: Francis Mauigoa earns offensive lineman of the week honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After a record-setting 62-0 win over Ball State, sophomore Francis Mauigoa was tabbed ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.





Behind Mauigoa and the Hurricanes’ offensive line, Miami mounted a school-record 750 yards of total offense. The Hurricanes’ 507 passing yards marked the second-most in a game in program history, trailing only the 513-yard output against UCLA on Dec. 5, 1998.





Apart from time expiring in both halves, Miami scored on 10 of its 11 offensive possessions.





The 6-foot-5, 315-pound standout was among Miami’s top performers on a unit that didn’t yield a sack in 71 plays.





Mauigoa is the fifth Hurricane to earn weekly conference distinction this year, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, and quarterback Cam Ward.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics