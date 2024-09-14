Cam Ward throws for five touchdowns as Miami smashes Ball State, 62-0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Inclement weather did not stop the Miami Hurricanes from dominating the Ball State Cardinals in a 62-0 win on Saturday (Sept. 14) at Hard Rock Stadium. Initially set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Torrential downpours and lightning pushed the game start time back by more than two hours to 5:55 p.m. The Cardinals (1-1) could not get anything going on either side of the ball. They were limited to 115 total yards. Meanwhile, the Canes (3-0) gained a whopping total of 750 yards for the night, the most in program history. The Hurricanes had 31 first downs and committed no turnovers in what may go down as the most successful offensive game in the program’s illustrious history. Quarterback Cam Ward turned in another sensational performance, completing 19 of 28 passes for 346 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Ten of his 19 completions went for 20-plus yards. Ajay Allen led all Canes running backs with seven carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Jacolby George led all Canes wide receivers with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. The Canes running back room combined to gain 243 yards and two touchdowns, with five runners contributing to the amazing effort on the ground.

Once the action started, it was all about the Canes (3-0; No. 10 in the latest Associated Press national rankings) on offense, defense, and special teams. Ward led the offensive drive to two scoring drives in the first quarter. The first was an 11-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by kicker Andres Borregales, who gave the Canes a 3-0 at the 6:15 mark. The second drive featured three pass completions of more than 20 yards, two of which went to wide receiver George and the other to receiver Xavier Restrepo, who caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 left in the opening quarter. Miami went into the second quarter with a 10-0 lead over Ball State, which gained only 47 yards in the first frame. It was a warm-up of what was to come for the Canes, who would score on three of its four offensive drives in the second quarter. While the first second-quarter drive for the Canes ended in a punt - the only one of the first half - the next three drives ended in passing touchdowns from Ward, who got a running back, a tight end, and a wide receiver in the scoring action. Running back Chris Johnson Jr. caught a swing pass from Ward for a 37-yard touchdown that helped Miami extend its lead to 17-0 over Ball State with 4:46 left in the first half. After Miami’s defense forced the Cardinals into a turnover on downs, Ward completed passes of 32 and 21 yards to tight end Elijah Arroyo. The 21-yard pass to Arroyo went for a touchdown that helped extend Miami’s lead to 24-0 over Ball State at the 1:53 mark. It only lasted for two plays when Ball State got back on offense. On second down, from the Ball State 25-yard line, quarterback Kadin Semonza threw an interception to Miami defensive lineman Elijah Alston, who caught his first pick on the collegiate level. Alston’s interception set Miami up with another score to close out the second quarter. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Ward to Restrepo helped extend the Miami lead further to 31-0 with 1:30 left. At the end of the first half, Miami outgained Ball State in total yardage, 339-90. The Canes offense had 14 first downs and did not commit any turnovers. Ward completed 17 of 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. In the third quarter, the Canes had three offensive drives, two of which resulted in points on the board. Ward got George involved in the scoring action with a 17-yard touchdown connection at the 12:26 mark. This score helped the Canes push their lead to 38-0 over the Cardinals.