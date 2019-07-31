It appears the Hurricanes will be without DT Nesta Silvera for an extended period of time.

UM sent out a release today that Silvera "has sustained a right foot injury" and that "Silvera will undergo surgery later this week. A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery."

Silvera, a native of Pembroke Pines, played in 10 games last season, recording 13 tackles.



Silvera competed in UM's opening practice but was out of action on Day 2 of fall drills. He's been wearing a walking boot ever since.

A former 4-star prospect, he was expected to compete for the spot left open by Gerald Willis' departure. But even prior to the injury it was Jon Ford stepping up and into that first team role.

On the other side is returning starter Pat Bethel. And tackle depth will come from transfer Chigozie Nnoruka as well as Jordan Miller.