Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Clemson
Marcus Benjamin's Take - Miami has a tall task ahead of them. To go into Death Valley and come out with a victory against Clemson, which is something no team has done in the last 39 straight games. Miami has played well on the road with its only loss to Texas A&M in College Station this season, but let's face it, this is by far and away the toughest opponent Miami has faced this year.
According to most draft experts, Clemson will have three players drafted in the first round (Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese, Trenton Simpson). Miami would be lucky to have three players selected in the entire draft.
In order to combat the discrepancy in talent, Miami has to come up with a game plan for the ages. The Hurricanes will have to do its best to establish a running game against the third-best run-defense in the ACC. Against the fourth-best run defense in the league (Duke), Miami ran for a measly 48 yards. Miami will likely have to rely on freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, in his second start, to will his team to a victory.
Defensively, Miami will have to try and stop the ACC's fourth-ranked offense against the run. Miami faced the first and second-ranked rushing offenses in the league this season (Florida State and Duke), and both teams put up 45 points on Miami. I expect a similar result in this one.
Prediction - Clemson Wins 38-20
Frank Tucker's Take - Miami is coming off a win, and arguably the best offensive performance of the season. This is not Georgia Tech though. Clemson is fighting for an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff and possess one of the best rosters in the country. The Canes have been 'road warriors' this season, but none of the road teams is as top-tier as Clemson.
The quarterback position is still a question mark coming into this one, as Head Coach Mario Cristobal still has not named a starter between Tyler Van Dyke or Jacurri Brown. The positive is running back Jaylan Knighton looks like the 'Rooster' of old and the run game suddenly seems to be alive again in the Josh Gattis scheme. If Brown is named the guy, I think the success on the ground has the potential to continue.
On defense, Miami is not going to be at full strength. The interior defensive line is banged up and guys like Jordan Miller, Antonio Moultrie, and Mitchell Agude will need to step up along with the remaining starters along the D-Line. For Miami to have any chance, they will have to control the Clemson run game led by the explosive Will Shipley, best of luck with that task.
Prediction - Clemson Wins 31-21
