Marcus Benjamin's Take - Miami has a tall task ahead of them. To go into Death Valley and come out with a victory against Clemson, which is something no team has done in the last 39 straight games. Miami has played well on the road with its only loss to Texas A&M in College Station this season, but let's face it, this is by far and away the toughest opponent Miami has faced this year.

According to most draft experts, Clemson will have three players drafted in the first round (Myles Murphy, Bryan Breese, Trenton Simpson). Miami would be lucky to have three players selected in the entire draft.

In order to combat the discrepancy in talent, Miami has to come up with a game plan for the ages. The Hurricanes will have to do its best to establish a running game against the third-best run-defense in the ACC. Against the fourth-best run defense in the league (Duke), Miami ran for a measly 48 yards. Miami will likely have to rely on freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, in his second start, to will his team to a victory.

Defensively, Miami will have to try and stop the ACC's fourth-ranked offense against the run. Miami faced the first and second-ranked rushing offenses in the league this season (Florida State and Duke), and both teams put up 45 points on Miami. I expect a similar result in this one.

Prediction - Clemson Wins 38-20