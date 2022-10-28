Geo Milian's Take - Miami’s season has not gone the way Mario Cristobal would have liked and while the Virginia Cavaliers are not one of the better teams in the coastal this season, it is still a challenge for the Canes on the road. Jake Garcia will likely be making his first official start and it’s not a light task in an away game environment. Miami is going to have to lean into their run game and specifically with Henry Parrish Jr. to take the pressure off of Garcia. Miami’s offensive line needs more cohesiveness and getting Jakai Clark to start this game is much needed for communication upfront. Virginia’s offense has had its fair share of struggles this season but that does not discredit the playmakers they have at receiver and the talented arm of Brennan Armstrong. I believe this game will be the breakout moment for Jacolby George at receiver for Miami. Canes bounce back on the road in Virginia. Prediction Miami Wins 27-17

Marcus Benjamin's Take - The Hurricanes are battling injuries and most are on the offense. A healthy Clark should help fix the communication issues of the offensive line creative run concepts that were working at the beginning of the season need to be implemented. The churning of the running game is a must for backup quarterback Garcia to feel comfortable enough to make some easy throws to loosen up that Virginia defense. Miami has given up big chunk plays to running quarterbacks and nothing suggests that this will not continue against Armstrong. Miami would benefit from a fast start similar to that of the Virginia Tech game so the Cavalier QB will have to use his arm to win the game. If Miami can get out to a lead early I don't believe Armstrong can lead them to a comeback with Miami's pass rush. QB contain will be critical. Similar to last year I think this comes down to an Andy Borregales kick to win it, this time he slams it home on the road. Prediction Miami Wins 20-17

Frank Tucker's Take - Miami has struggled to show progress on a week-to-week basis and an embarrassing loss to Duke last week is proof of that. There are still positives though with Colbie Young getting better and better plus running Parrish looks healthy once again. It looks like Garcia will get the start but the environment at Virginia is not something that worries me. The run game will have to return at some point and I think offensive coordinator Josh Gattis tries to control the clock and give Garcia some play-action help to avoid another turnover barrage like last week. Center Clark returning will be huge as we've seen the failures of the offensive line be extenuated without him leading the charge over the last couple of weeks. I think the defense steps up big time and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele puts an emphasis on stifling the legs of Virginia quarterback Armstrong and Miami is able to squeak out a win and put its stamp on its ownership of the state of Virginia this season. Prediction Miami Wins 27-24