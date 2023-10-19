Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We discuss the keys to the game for Miami to defeat Clemson (2:06) and the performance needed from Miami Tyler Van Dyke to win (6:29).

We also assess if losing a close game would be a moral victory (12:05). We name our MVPs of the game (17:32) and talk about players that we expected to make an impact that have been missing in action (21:09).

We talk recruiting and provide our take on whether 2024 four-star edge LJ McCray will commit to the Hurricanes on Saturday (26:29).

Frank provides his take on Miami's chances to land 2024 four-star edge Booker Pickett (30:22) and the chances of players flipping to the Hurricanes (32:16). We also discuss the chances of five-star DB Ellis Robinson flipping to Miami (37:31).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (40:44).