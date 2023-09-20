Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We discuss Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's chances of winning the Heisman trophy after an impressive 3-0 start with the Hurricanes (1:13).

We also discuss whether Miami will have a similar output running the football as they did against Miami (OH), running for over 200 yards (9:00).

We also provide our take on what we expect from Miami's defense against the Owls (12:52).

The topic of transfers has come up within the week, and Frank talks about rumors he's hearing about players potentially transferring to Miami (15:10).

We also discuss potential players flipping from or to the Miami football program (23:50).

Miami defensive end target LJ McCray announced that he would commit next month, and we discussed Miami's chances of landing the four-star (30:36).

Lastly, we discuss the potential game of the year between South Florida high school powers Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central that will have four Miami commits playing in the game (Joshisa Trader, Zaquan Patterson, Vincent Shavers, and Armondo Blount) (34:44).