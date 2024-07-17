Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's chances to land several commitments this week.

First, Spiegelman answers which player he would likely bet on that Miami lands this week (1:15). Five-star Defensive Back DJ Pickett and four-star DB Jaboree Antione discussed.

Next, we discuss which players would benefit the Hurricanes more with a commitment (4:24).

We discuss the latest intel on Antione's recruitment and Miami's chances of gaining his pledge (7:06).

Spiegelman shares his background, the region he covers, and what brought him back to Rivals.com (9:28).

We also discuss the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter and if the Hurricanes can pull an upset over the Buckeyes (11:32).

We next discuss the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard (14:32) and four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith (17:54), both of whom make their commitment decisions on July 20th.

Lastly, we discuss whether Miami will have a top-five 2025 recruiting class if the Hurricanes achieve a double-digit win season in 2024 (23:57).