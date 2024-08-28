Storm Tracker Podcast - Matchups to watch for Miami vs. Florida
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Steve "Steve-O" Kraning, Raw Miami seven-on-seven coach, discuss matchups to watch vs. Florida.
First, we share our thoughts on the most memorable moments from the Miami-Florida rivalry (3:53).
Next, we discuss the matchup that should concern Hurricanes fans the most (7:24).
We discuss which position groups are even when comparing both teams (10:52) and provide our take on what position group Miami should dominate (13:27).
Next, we discuss which wide receiver/defensive back matchups will be the most intriguing to watch (20:19).
We also discuss which defensive backs we anticipate to get snaps on Saturday (25:21)
Lastly, we provide score predictions for Saturday's game (28:46).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook