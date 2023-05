Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss recent additions to the 2024 recruiting class and acquisitions via the transfer portal.

We discuss the depth chart and project Miami's win total for the upcoming season.

We also discuss the recruitment of four-star running back Jerrick Gibson, four-star running back Stacy Gage, four-star defensive back Jaylen Heyward, and five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott among others.

We touch on Miami baseball and basketball and will Frank take a bet against the Miami Heat?