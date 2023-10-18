Marcus Benjamin is joined by Grayson Mann, writer for TigerIllustrated.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers.

We discuss what's right and what's not right with the Clemson Tigers this season (2:06).

Mann talks of which game was the best performance from the Tigers (3:57) and the worst after six games (5:47).

He also provides his take on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, season progression (7:43), and mobility (9:51).

We discuss the offensive coordinator change to Garrett Riley (11:05) and the offensive line play (13:01). Clemson is coming off of a bye week, and we discuss how the Tigers have faired coming off of an off week (15:03).

We also discuss the Clemson defense and the playmakers on that side of the ball (16:39) and what the Tigers need to do to win at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night (19:58).

Lastly, we share our predictions of how the game will end on the scoreboard (23:15).