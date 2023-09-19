Marcus Benjamin is joined by John DiCarlo, publisher for Owlscoop.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Temple Owls.

We start by discussing the recent similarities with the recent heartbreaks of Miami and Philadephia sports (1:00).

He shares his thoughts on the Temple football program after three games (6:14), and what happened in his perspective against Rutgers late in the game where Temple fell 36-7 (11:43).

DiCarlo also touches on what he's seen from Temple quarterback EJ Warner (14:53) and also shares his thoughts on the Owl defense (18:44).

I asked him about the potential atmosphere Miami would be walking into for its first road game (22:24) and for his prediction of the final score (26:19).