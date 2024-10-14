Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, USC commits shine in action

Football season is in full swing, and that is at all levels from the NFL to college football and also the high school ranks. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was at a handful of games across the Southeast and got in-person looks at several top prospects in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruiting cycles, including recruits committed to Florida State, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, North Carolina, USC, Nebraska and more. Here are some takeaways from the action:

CJ Wiley, the No. 15-ranked WR in the Rivals250 out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High School, is built like a true X receiver that can operate on the perimeter with the ability to stretch the field and separate from the defenders downfield, and make plays in all parts of the field. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, the big-bodied pass-catcher is dangerous after the catch as well as working outside the numbers. Wiley has a wide catch radius and is a big target in the passing game for his quarterback. He possesses a different gear with the ball in his hands and a frame to be physical in space. This season, the Florida State verbal commitment has been an explosive red-zone option high-pointing the football and working in traffic by the goal line.

Justin Baker is a stock-up prospect after making plays in a variety of ways for his Buford (Ga.) squad as a senior. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Baker is well-built with plus lower-body strength and excellent balance. He has the toughness to work in between the tackles and speed to beat defenders around the field. Baker has fantastic vision and can accelerate into a different gear when he finds space.

Four-star Miami quarterback commit Luke Nickel is a high-level game-manager who impresses with his ability to sift through reads and attack defenses, as well as his ability to extend and make off-schedule plays. Nickel is superb working inside the pocket and can operate well throwing on the move. He's a sharp decision-maker and finds ways to buy time to give his receivers chances to get open. Nickel has superb command of the offense and an innate playmaking ability you love to see out of your quarterback of the future.

Alex Payne, the No. 17-ranked OT in the Rivals250, is lean with an athletic build working at offensive tackle for Gainesville (Ga.) High. The North Carolina commitment out of the Peach State has outstanding feet and moves well. He's very sound and steady dropping back into pass-pro and able to effectively get out. Payne blocks effectively in space and is equipped to make impact blocks reaching the second level, too.

Georgia-bound pass-catcher Ethan Barbour will be a welcomed addition to the Dawgs' passing attack. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Barbour projects as a hybrid pass-catcher capable of lining up at multiple positions from tight end to H-back to a possible option to insert into the slot. Barbour is an adept receiver who can stretch the field down the seams and make plays in the middle of the field. He's very sure-handed and a versatile Jack of all Trades, and will make for a high-upside piece in a high-octane passing game.

Four-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright out of Buford (Ga.) High School brings a ton of position versatility to the defensive front. The No. 36 overall player in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting cycle, saw action lining up off the edge and also insde on the defensive line. At 6-foot-3.5 and 265 pounds, Perry-Wrght has an excellent burst off the ball and a frame that projects well to be a force on the inside. Perry-Wright forced several splash plays behind the line of scrimmage and was able to generate pressure off the edge on occasions and use speed and power to his advantage. He packs a lot of physicality in his game with room to continue to grow and expand his repertoire

2026 USC-committed defender Xavier Griffin is a force working at the second level of the Gainesville (Ga.) High defense. The projected linebacker sees action playing off the edge and as an off-ball linebacker. Griffin takes direct paths to the football plays downhill at a different clip. He also generates a speedy pass rush from the edge and from the second level of the defense. Griffin has plus speed to roam sideline-to-sideline and explosiveness to make splash plays behind the line of scrimmage and depending against the run. We love Griffin's upside to bring a defensive weapon in multiple ways on all three downs.

Four-star 2026 defensive back Nassir McCoy brings a different level of physicality to the secondary. The Buford (Ga.) blue-chipper is a stout, physical defender vs. the run. He punishes ball carriers and flies to the football in a flash. McCoy plays downhill and tackles with tenacity quick and instinctual wrapping up in the open field. A projected safety, we like McCoy's build (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and upside as a playmaking safety working over the top or close to the line of scrimmage.

Four-star 2026 athlete Tyriq Green sees action at multiple positions, including at running back and receiver, and as a return specialist. The do-it-all blue-chipper is dynamic in the open field and can make defenders miss or play through contact with ease. Green has a second gear and a physical play style to break tackles and also accelerate into a different gear in the open field. Green has plus balance and is a playmaker whenever he has the ball in his hands.