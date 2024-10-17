Locked on Canes Podcast: Matchups to watch in Miami vs. Louisville game

Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, is joined by Dalton Pence from Locked on Louisville Podcast to discuss matchups in a preview between the Hurricanes and Cardinals.

First, Pence shares what has worked for Louisville so far (1:25) and what has not worked (4:50).

Pence discusses matchups that may favor the Cardinals (12:00), and Donno shares his thoughts on the matchups that should favor the Hurricanes (13:56).

Donno also shares what scares him about the matchup with Louisville (15:43), and Pence provides his take on what should concern Miami (16:46).

Lastly, predictions on the final score (22:31).