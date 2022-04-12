Thaddius Franklin drops weights, wants to be more than just a punishing RB

RB Thaddius Franklin got some work as a backup last season as a freshman, averaging a healthy 7.5 yards with 23 carries for 174 yards.

With starter Jaylan Knighton returning, though, and the addition of transfer RB Henry Parrish from Ole Miss, the thought entering this spring was that perhaps Franklin would be a guy somewhat left out of the mix.

Well, Franklin’s gotten plenty of opportunities as one of only three healthy backs, along with Parrish and Cody Brown.

He’s had some bright moments but also hasn’t really separated himself, and is mostly with the second team.

His thoughts after Tuesday’s 13th spring practice?

“I just came out here this spring and gave it all I’ve got,” Franklin said.

Franklin says since last season “I dropped some weight, my body feels lighter.”

Franklin says he weighs 238 pounds now; he plans to play at around 225-230.

“My running style, I feel I’m more than just a punishing back,” Franklin said.

With Knighton coming back for the fall and Don Chaney getting healthy, plus the arrival of talented freshman Trevonte’ Citizen, there’s some question as to where Franklin will fit in during the 2022 season.

But he’s just focused on the task at hand for now and working his hardest to earn a role.

“I love the coaching staff, it’s been good for me,” Franklin said. “More opportunities on the field. It’s just different.”