Miami is stacking uber-athletic pass rushers and Elias Rudolph is yet another added to the 2024 class. The former Michigan commit flipped his pledge to Miami just before the 2023 season. Rudolph - a 6'4," 215-pound edge rusher who fits the role of the JACK in Miami's new defensive scheme - is one of the top 15 weakside defensive ends in the 2024 class. He held nearly 30 total and chose the Hurricanes over Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida State along with the Wolverines.

What it means for Miami

The signing of Rudolph brings Miami's edge count to four with Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett, and Cole McConathy. The depth on the Miami team at the edge position can measure up with any in the country, with players like Rueben Bain, Nyjalik Kelly, Jayden Wayne, and others on the roster. Flipping yet another player from a midwest power in Michigan is a big statement to the country that Miami can pluck any edge from the country with the defensive line coach Jason Taylor at the controls.

Stats

Rudolph is an exceptional athlete on the edge. On top of picking up 92 tackles and 19 sacks last season, he scored four touchdowns as a tight end on offense and spent time on the basketball court. He earned first-team All-State and CMAC co-defensive player of the year honors in Ohio.

Pro Comparison - Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Atlanta. The Minnesota Vikings won 31-28.