When blue-chip pass rusher Elias Rudolph committed to Michigan early in July, Miami made a heavy push to change the mind of the Ohio native.

It took a little over a month, but that pursuit ultimately paid off when the Rivals250 defensive end flipped to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Rudolph - a 6'4," 215-pound edge rusher who fits the role of the JACK in Miami's new defensive scheme - is one of the top 15 weakside defensive ends in the 2024 class. He held nearly 30 total offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida State outside of Miami and Michigan.

Rudolph adds to a loaded defensive line class for Miami that already includes top-100 defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, future blue-chip defensive tackle Artavius Jones and local stud Daylen Russell.

"It was great in person; I loved it down there," told Rivals about the impression Miami made on him during an official visit. "Just how much I interacted with the coaches and the information about the program. The whole staff was like, 'We need you.'