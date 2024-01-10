The Miami Hurricanes officially signed highly coveted five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount during the early signing period. After previously committing to Miami, Blount flipped to rival Florida State during the 2023 season. The Canes staff would not be denied, they continued to recruit him relentlessly despite his commitment change. The immediate success of freshman All-American Rueben Bain at Blount's same position had to help in his recruitment. "I never got to play with him at Miami Central, so I'm looking forward to learning from him."

What it means for Miami

It is no secret Miami dedicated a lot of resources to signing the best defensive line class in the nation. Their efforts paid off in a big way with an early signing day flip. Not only does Miami keep a local five-star player from our backyard home, but it also prevents the talent from playing for the Hurricanes' biggest rival. Miami Central is loaded once again for the 2025 class, and after back-to-back years of securing the best player on their roster, one can begin to see the pipeline that has formed.

Stats

Blount has dominated competition in South Florida, and the production speaks for itself. As a sophomore at Fort Lauderdale Dillard High School, he accounted for 63 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks. Blount then transferred to local powerhouse Miami Central and starred for the Rockets in his lone season. He racked up 58 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 19 tackles for loss.

Pro Comparison - Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New Orleans.