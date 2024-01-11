During the early signing period, the Miami Hurricanes flipped highly coveted four-star Linebacker Adarius Hayes from rival Florida. The longtime Gator commit had made his way to Coral Gables multiple times during the season despite his claims of being locked in with Florida. The Canes staff never let up and continued to push for Hayes, which resulted in securing the pivotal official visit right before early signing day. Head Coach Mario Cristobal and staff sent messages to both in-state rivals this cycle that the top talent in the state will be coming to Miami.

What it means for Miami

There has been no position group in need of an overhaul in recent memory than the linebacker room at Miami. Gone are the days of recruiting undersized edge rushers and attempting to transition them to play in space. Hayes fits the mold of new-age linebackers moving forward; at 6'4 and already 215 pounds, you can expect Hayes to be physically ready to compete for snaps. His hard-hitting ability will make the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium erupt while he provides plenty of awareness and ability to cover in space.

Stats

Hayes was selected as an Under Armor All-American because he dominated his competition since he stepped into ninth grade already on varsity. Throughout his four-year varsity career, he has accounted for 389 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, four sacks, six forced fumbles, and multiple interceptions.

Pro Comparison - Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) drops back in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland.