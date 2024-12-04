The 2025 Class: Four-star DB Jaboree Antione signs with Miami

One of the greatest defensive backs to ever strap on the helmet is from Louisiana, and it's not often that many of the top athletes from the Boot travel to South Florida to spend their college years.
That will be the case for four-star defensive back Jaboree Antione, who, like Ed Reed, signed with Miami.
The crafty ball-hawking safety chose Miami over LSU, and Florida State.
What it means for Miami
It's not easy to get a Louisiana native to commit to Miami. Still, the blue-chip DB did play for the seven-on-seven team South Florida Express in the offseason, which brought him in close proximity to the program.
Antione has excellent size to be one of the premier safeties in college football. His ability to track the football and make plays on deep passes are traits needed in the defensive back room.
"I know I'll be able to play early and fit in perfectly with their scheme," Antione said. "With Coach (Lance) Guidry's scheme, I'll be able to fit in and make plays."
Stats
Antione does not have any statistics for the last two seasons, but his game tape speaks for itself. The versatile athlete recorded stats on offense, which shows his versatility.
Pro Comparison - Jordan Battle
Antione and Jordan Battle have similar body types, and both have a knack for tracking the ball in the air for pass deflections and interceptions.
Both can be very physical at the point of attack and are not afraid to tackle in space.
