The 2025 Class: Four-star Edge Hayden Lowe signs with Miami

Miami continues to stack athletic edge rushers in recruiting. The late flip of four-star edge Hayden Lowe indicates how the Hurricanes continue to build talent at the position.
Lowe, at 6'4" and over 225 pounds, has the prototype size to be an impact player early for the Hurricanes. He chose Miami over USC, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.
What it means for Miami
The signing of Lowe is just the second official edge player added to the 2025 class. Lowe joins Mykah Newton and Herbert Scroggins III as potential future edge players for Miami.
The Hurricanes have plenty of young depth at the position as Lowe joins Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett, Cole McConathy, and Armondo Blount from the 2024 class.
Flipping a player from the West Coast is a big statement to the country, as Miami can pluck any edge in the nation with defensive line coach Jason Taylor at the controls.
"It feels like I can be developed in ways only he can develop me in because he's been on the field," Lowe said. "Basically, him and Coach Joe, they ain't talking it, they've done it. It can't get better."
Stats
In 13 games played, Lowe tallied 59 total tackles (31 solo), 18 tackles for loss, 12 hurries and 16 sacks.
Pro Comparison - Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa is an excellent pass rusher that Lowe could eventually become. The four-star would need to put on some weight to get to Bosa's 266-pound frame, but the ability to get to the passer is similar.
Lowe's explosiveness and added strength should propel him to a high draft pick under Taylor's tutelage.
