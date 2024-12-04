The 2025 Class: Four-star Edge Hayden Lowe signs with Miami

Miami continues to stack athletic edge rushers in recruiting. The late flip of four-star edge Hayden Lowe indicates how the Hurricanes continue to build talent at the position. Lowe, at 6'4" and over 225 pounds, has the prototype size to be an impact player early for the Hurricanes. He chose Miami over USC, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

What it means for Miami

The signing of Lowe is just the second official edge player added to the 2025 class. Lowe joins Mykah Newton and Herbert Scroggins III as potential future edge players for Miami. The Hurricanes have plenty of young depth at the position as Lowe joins Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett, Cole McConathy, and Armondo Blount from the 2024 class. Flipping a player from the West Coast is a big statement to the country, as Miami can pluck any edge in the nation with defensive line coach Jason Taylor at the controls. "It feels like I can be developed in ways only he can develop me in because he's been on the field," Lowe said. "Basically, him and Coach Joe, they ain't talking it, they've done it. It can't get better."

Stats

In 13 games played, Lowe tallied 59 total tackles (31 solo), 18 tackles for loss, 12 hurries and 16 sacks.

Pro Comparison - Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.