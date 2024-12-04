The 2025 Class: Massive OL Jaden Wilkerson signs with Miami

Miami has significantly increased the size of its trenches compared to recent years. The signing of 6'7" three-star offensive lineman Jaden Wilkerson further proves that.
What it means for Miami
Miami added 6'7" offensive lineman Markel Bell last season, who played significant snaps due to the injury of starter Jalen Rivers.
From a size perspective, Wilkerson has a similar frame to Bell, and Miami and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal are willing to take their time developing him into a player they can trust.
"Feel like it's the best fit. Coach Mirabal is one of the best coaches in the country."
Pro Comparison - Landon Dickerson
Coach Mirabal likes to move his offensive linemen around to different spots, and I can see Wilkerson playing inside despite being 6'7".
Landon Dickerson is 6'6" and plays the center position for the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilkerson could move inside and possibly be more effective like the two-time pro-bowler.
