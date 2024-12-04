The 2025 Class: Massive OL Jaden Wilkerson signs with Miami

Miami has significantly increased the size of its trenches compared to recent years. The signing of 6'7" three-star offensive lineman Jaden Wilkerson further proves that. Wilkerson chose the Hurricanes over Rutgers, and Syracuse.

What it means for Miami

Miami added 6'7" offensive lineman Markel Bell last season, who played significant snaps due to the injury of starter Jalen Rivers. From a size perspective, Wilkerson has a similar frame to Bell, and Miami and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal are willing to take their time developing him into a player they can trust. "Feel like it's the best fit. Coach Mirabal is one of the best coaches in the country."

Pro Comparison - Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.