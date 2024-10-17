Three-Point Stance: Texas-Georgia, Elijah Griffin, flip season

Texas-Georgia was billed as must-see TV as soon as we caught a glimpse of the schedule for the 2024 season. Now, it's a showdown between the top-ranked team in the country and the big Dawgs on the block that have had a stranglehold on that position for the past few years.

This No. 5 Georgia squad hasn't had the same dominant feel as some of Kirby Smart's championship contenders of years past. We've seen the offense click – at times – and more or less the same for the defense. With Carson Beck manning the offense, Branson Robinson and Trevor Etienne in the backfield, and Mykel Williams anchoring the defensive line, the expectations naturally still are sky high for the preseason No. 1.

Texas, on the other hand, has looked the part of a No. 1 team. Whether it's been veteran Quinn Ewers or future starter Arch Manning, the Longhorns' offense has been clicking, which has been a theme under Steve Sarkisian since he arrived in Austin. More impressive has been the defense, which in its first season in the SEC has quickly shown it has the star power in the trenches to compete with any team in the country.

This Saturday's game at home against Georgia is another opportunity for the Longhorns to confirm as much against the team that's been setting the tempo in the conference for nearly a decade since Smart's return.