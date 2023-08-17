Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Williams Nwaneri ’s commitment, the early success of Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his picks for the remaining uncommitted five-stars in this week’s Three-Point Stance.

The commitment of Williams Nwaneri to Missouri is the biggest defensive recruiting victory in Rivals history dating back to 2002 for the Tigers since he’s ranked as the third-best player in the 2024 class – and has the potential to move to No. 1 if we decide to not go QB in the top slot.

Massive credit goes to coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff for closing on the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout since Nwaneri has all the tools – every single one – to be elite in the SEC and beyond.

But there are some things to wonder about: How much did the state of Missouri’s NIL law play a factor in Nwaneri’s commitment to the Tigers over Georgia and Oklahoma and, quite honestly, does it even matter? Missouri’s laws are Missouri’s laws and why shouldn’t the Tigers take advantage in selling the idea that Nwaneri could start collecting NIL starting Sept. 1.

Still, the thought has crossed my mind and many others whether Nwaneri will collect some big dough over the next few months and then flip closer to signing day especially if Missouri falters this season and Drinkwitz becomes even more on the hot seat.

There are two theories floating around the recruiting world right now: One is that Nwaneri is locked in with Missouri, the Tigers need edge help badly and he could make a huge impact and like five-star Luther Burden before him and five-star Dorial Green-Beckham before him, staying home was a bigger selling point.

The other theory is more cunning but might hold true: Nwaneri can collect NIL money as a Missouri commit starting Sept. 1, see how the season goes and then make a final decision whether to stick with the Tigers (with a little cash in his pocket) or flip elsewhere - especially as other NIL deals are presented closer to signing day.

Again, Missouri deserves all the credit in the world landing Nwaneri. But it might not be done just yet.