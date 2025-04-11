Three Predictions: Auburn, West Virginia, Miami

Travis Burgess (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has three predictions on Auburn winning out for a top quarterback target, West Virginia winning another recruiting battle in Florida and Miami signing the nation's top offensive line class.

AUBURN WINS OUT FOR TRAVIS BURGESS

The quarterback carousel has its eyes on five-star Jared Curtis' decision coming on May 5, but plenty of movement at the position will happen both before and after he selects between a recommitment to Georgia or a pledge to the Oregon Ducks. The ripples will splash throughout the Power Four, but some programs are pushing to close the door with top passing prospects sooner, including Auburn. Travis Burgess has frequented the Plains and always comes out of trips with the Tigers inching toward the top of his list. Wisconsin got a multi-day trip out of the big Peach State passer and Florida State held the honors before that, but he has admitted AU will be "hard to turn down" in the end anyway. Official visits are set for the Tigers, Badgers, North Carolina and Duke but it wouldn't be a surprise if the remainder get canceled if AU pulls him in before the end of May.

WEST VIRGINIA WINS ANOTHER BATTLE IN FLORIDA

Cameron Dwyer (Photo by John Garcia, Jr.)

Plenty of programs beyond the Sunshine State have created a recruiting pipeline in fertile parts of the state and West Virginia is no exception. The program gets in on Power Four talent sooner than most and it creates long standing relationships as other contenders fade in and out for certain prospects. In Cameron Dwyer's case, WVU jumped in during January under the new coaching staff, standing as the first Big 12 offer sent in Dwyer's direction. The Mountaineers have since hit the ground running, getting the first official visit set to his name. South Florida and Liberty also have trips locked in and while Dwyer may take all of the visits, he is likely to do so as a Mountaineer verbal commitment based on the latest Rivals intel. The combination of novelty and turnover on the roster at linebacker, where many players are in the portal, could allow the path to playing time to become a swift one for the Palm Beach Central star.

MIAMI WILL SIGN THE TOP OFFENSIVE LINE CLASS

Keenyi Pepe (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)