CaneSport.com

DE Samuel Brooks

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 20-18

TEAM RECORD: 2-1

GAME STATISTICS: 7 tackles, 2 TFL

SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, 3 sacks, one forced fumble

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. @ Miramar (Miramar, FL) W 30-12

8/31 7:30 p.m. @ Columbus (Miami, FL) L 14-23

9/7 7:30 p.m. @ South Dade (Homestead, FL) W 20-18

9/13 7:30 p.m. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (Hialeah, FL)

9/21 7:30 p.m. Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL)

9/29 7:00 p.m. @ IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Carol City (Miami, FL)

10/19 7:30 p.m. Central (Miami, FL)

10/25 7:00 p.m. Norland (Miami, FL)

11/2 7:30 p.m. @ Jackson (Miami, FL)

DB Jarvis Brownlee

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-0

TEAM RECORD: 2-0

GAME STATISTICS: 4 tackles

SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, 1 PBU

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:30 p.m. @ American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: American Heritage High School W 34-16

9/7 7:30 p.m. Columbus (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School W 35-0

9/14 7:30 p.m. Norland (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School

9/20 7:30p Dr. Krop (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School

10/7 7:30 p.m. Miami Southridge Location: Southridge Stadium

10/12 7:30 p.m. Northwestern (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School

10/18 7:30 p.m. Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Game Details: Traz Powell Stadium

10/26 7:30 p.m. Miami Central (Traz Powell)

11/1 7:30 p.m. American (Hialeah, FL) Location: Carol City High School

DB Te'Cory Couch

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 38-0

TEAM RECORD: 2-1

GAME STATISTICS: Team didn’t throw his way

SEASON STATISTICS: 7 tackles

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School L 10-13

9/1 10:00 a.m. @ Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL) Location: Muscle Shoals High School W 28-21

9/7 7:00 p.m. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School W 38-0

9/13 7:00 p.m. Northeast (Oakland Park, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School

9/21 7:00 p.m. American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

9/28 7:00 p.m. Piper (Sunrise, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Location: Curtis Park

10/18 7:00 p.m. Doral Academy (Doral, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL) Location: Flanagan High School

11/2 7:00 p.m. @ University (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Location: University High School

RB Marcus Crowley

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 44-0

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: 5 carries, 84 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 receptions, 87 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

SEASON STATISTICS: 27 carries, 354 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 87 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

SCHEDULE:

August 24 Braden River High 7:30 HOME W 27-22

August 31 Ribault 7:30 HOME W 47-0

September 7 Terry Parker 7:30 HOME W 44-0

September 14 Bolles 7:30 AWAY

September 21 Palm Beach Lakes 7:00 AWAY

September 28 Columbia 7:30 HOME

October 4 Oakleaf High 7:00 AWAY

October 12 Westside (Senior Night) 7:30 HOME

October 19 Ponte Vedra 7:00 AWAY

October 26 Bishop Kenny 7:00 AWAY

OL Kingsley Eguakun

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 49-16

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: No stats kept for OL; playing center

SEASON STATISTICS: No stats kept for OL

SCHEDULE:

at Ribault Thu. 23rd August, 2018 7:00PM 21‑8 W

at Fleming Island High School Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM W 35‑18

at Leon High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 49-16

at Spruce Creek High School Fri. 14th September, 2018 7:00PM

at Flagler Palm Coast High School Fri. 28th September, 2018 7:00PM

vs Raines High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM

at Mandarin High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM

at Wolfson High School Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM DHS

vs DeLand High School Thu. 25th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Atlantic Coast High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM

CB/ATH Damarius Good

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: L 21-31

TEAM RECORD: 0-2

GAME STATISTICS: 8 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD

SEASON STATISTICS: 22 carries, 210 yards, 4 touchdowns

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. Hagerty (Oviedo, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium L 17-35

8/31 7:30 p.m. @ Bishop Moore (Orlando, FL) Location: Bishop Moore High School, Stadium L 14-21

9/7 7:30 p.m. @ Winter Haven (Winter Haven, FL) Location: Winter Haven High School L 21-31

9/14 7:00 p.m. @ Lake Mary (Lake Mary, FL) Location: Lake Mary High School, Gym

9/21 7:00 p.m. University (Orange City, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School

9/28 7:00 p.m. @ Seminole (Sanford, FL) Location: Seminole High School, Stadium

10/11 7:00 p.m. Lyman (Longwood, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium

10/19 7:00 p.m. @ Oviedo (Oviedo, FL) Location: Oviedo High School, Stadium

10/26 7:00 p.m. Winter Springs (Winter Springs, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium

11/2 TBA Osceola (Kissimmee, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School

DE Jahfari Harvey

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 44-0

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack (only played first quarter)

SEASON STATISTICS: 4 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 9 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

SCHEDULE:

Friday Aug 24th @ Venice High School 7:00 PM W 42-20

Friday Aug 31st vs Wellington High School 7:00 PM W 46-0

Friday Sep 7th vs Dr. Krop 7:00 PM W 44-0

Friday Sep 14th vs Fort Lauderdale 7:00 PM

Friday Sep 21nd @ Pahokee 7:00 PM

Friday Sep 28th @ Centennial 7:00 PM

Friday Oct 5th vs Olympia Heights 7:00 PM

Friday Oct 12th vs Treasure Coast 7:00 PM

Friday Oct 26th vs Ft Pierce Central 7:00 PM

Friday Nov 2nd vs Sebastian River 7:00 PM

TE Larry Hodges

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-10

TEAM RECORD: 2-0

GAME STATISTICS: 3 receptions, 46 yards, 1 touchdown

SEASON STATISTICS: 7 catches, 123 yards, 3 touchdowns

SCHEDULE:

Aug. 24 7:00 Durant at Durant W 28-7

Sept. 7 7:30 Steinbrenner at Jesuit W 35-10

Sept. 14 7:30 Jefferson at Jesuit

Sept. 21 7:30 Ridge Community at Ridge Community

Sept. 28 7:30 Spoto at Spoto

Oct. 5 7:30 Kissimmee Osceola at Jesuit

Oct. 12 7:30 Robinson at Robinson

Oct. 19 7:30 Clearwater CC at Jesuit

Oct. 26 7:30 Middleton at Jesuit

Nov. 2 7:30 Tampa Catholic at Tampa Catholic

DT Jalar Holley

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: Bye Week

TEAM RECORD: 1-1

GAME STATISTICS: Bye Week

SEASON STATISTICS: 3.5 sacks, 6 tackles for losses

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:30 p.m. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) Location: Buford HS, Stadium W 58-7

8/31 8:30 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Buford High School L 14-19

9/14 7:30 p.m. Newton (Covington, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium

9/21 7:30 p.m. @ Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) Location: Archer High School, Stadium

9/28 7:30 p.m. Johnson (Gainesville, GA) Location: Buford High School

10/5 7:30 p.m. @ Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA) Location: Cedar Shoals High School

10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Loganville (Loganville, GA) Location: Loganville High School

10/26 7:30 p.m. Walnut Grove (Walnut Grove, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium

11/2 7:30 p.m. Clarke Central (Athens, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium

LB Avery Huff

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: 3 tackles, INT

SEASON STATISTICS: 10 tackles, FF, INT

SCHEDULE:

vs DeMatha High School Sat. 25th August, 2018 7:00PM Win 38‑0

@ Piper Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM FHS W 35-6

vs Flanagan High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 62-0

vs Miami Central High School Fri. 21st September, 2018 7:00PM

@ Deerfield Beach High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Fort Lauderdale High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Boyd H. Anderson High Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Blanche Ely HS Fri. 26th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Miramar High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM

DL Jason Munoz

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: DNP (injured)

SEASON STATISTICS: 6 tackles in opener

SCHEDULE:

vs DeMatha High School Sat. 25th August, 2018 7:00PM Win 38‑0

@ Piper Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM FHS W 35-6

vs Flanagan High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 62-0

vs Miami Central High School Fri. 21st September, 2018 7:00PM

@ Deerfield Beach High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Fort Lauderdale High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Boyd H. Anderson High Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Blanche Ely HS Fri. 26th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Miramar High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM

WR Jeremiah Payton

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 47-7

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 punt return TD (60 yards)

SEASON STATISTICS:17 catches, 138 yards, forced fumble, 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 punt return

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School W 28-7

8/31 7:00 p.m. Parker (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School W 41-7

9/7 7:00 p.m. @ Englewood (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Englewood High School W 47-7

9/14 7:00 p.m. Raines (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School

9/21 7:00 p.m. @ White (Jacksonville, FL) Location: White High School

9/28 7:00 p.m. First Coast (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School

9/28 7:00 p.m. @ Atlanta (Atlanta, TX) Location: Atlanta High School

10/5 7:00 p.m. @ Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Atlantic Coast High School

10/19 7:30 p.m. @ Columbia (Lake City, FL) Location: Columbia High School

10/25 7:00 p.m. Lee (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School

11/2 7:00 p.m. Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School

DB Keontra Smith

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 28-21

TEAM RECORD: 1-1

GAME STATISTICS: 7 tackles, 2 sacks

SEASON STATISTICS: 14 tackles, 4 sacks

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School L 10-13

9/1 10:00 a.m. @ Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL) Location: Muscle Shoals High School W 28-21

9/7 7:00 p.m. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School

9/13 7:00 p.m. Northeast (Oakland Park, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School

9/21 7:00 p.m. American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

9/28 7:00 p.m. Piper (Sunrise, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Location: Curtis Park

10/18 7:00 p.m. Doral Academy (Doral, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL) Location: Flanagan High School

11/2 7:00 p.m. @ University (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Location: University High School

LB Anthony Solomon

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0

TEAM RECORD: 3-0

GAME STATISTICS: 4 tackles

SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, fumble recovery

SCHEDULE:

vs DeMatha High School Sat. 25th August, 2018 7:00PM Win 38‑0

@ Piper Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM FHS W 35-6

vs Flanagan High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 62-0

vs Miami Central High School Fri. 21st September, 2018 7:00PM

@ Deerfield Beach High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Fort Lauderdale High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Boyd H. Anderson High Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM

vs Blanche Ely HS Fri. 26th October, 2018 7:00PM

@ Miramar High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM

OL Michael Tarquin

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-8

TEAM RECORD: 2-0

GAME STATISTICS: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATISTICS: DNP (Injury)

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. @ Rickards (Tallahassee, FL) Location: Cox Stadium W 27-0

8/31 7:30 p.m. Forest (Ocala, FL) Location: North Marion High School W 35-8

9/7 7:30 p.m. Vanguard (Ocala, FL) Location: North Marion High School

9/14 7:30 p.m. @ South Sumter (Bushnell, FL) Location: South Sumter High School

9/21 7:30 p.m. @ Gainesville (Gainesville, FL) Location: Citizens Field, Citizens Field

9/28 7:30 p.m. @ Eastside (Gainesville, FL) Location: Eastside High School

10/12 7:30 p.m. Dunnellon (Dunnellon, FL) Location: North Marion HS, Stadium

10/19 7:30 p.m. Belleview (Belleview, FL) Location: North Marion HS, Stadium

10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Trinity Catholic (Ocala, FL) Location: Trinity Catholic High School, Stadium

11/2 7:00 p.m. Winter Springs (Winter Springs, FL) Location: North Marion High School

DE Cameron Williams

THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 28-21

TEAM RECORD: 1-1

GAME STATISTICS: N/A

SEASON STATISTICS: 6 tackles, 2 TFL

SCHEDULE:

8/24 7:00 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School L 10-13

9/1 10:00 a.m. @ Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL) Location: Muscle Shoals High School W 28-21

9/7 7:00 p.m. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School

9/13 7:00 p.m. Northeast (Oakland Park, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School

9/21 7:00 p.m. American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

9/28 7:00 p.m. Piper (Sunrise, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Location: Curtis Park

10/18 7:00 p.m. Doral Academy (Doral, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium

10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL) Location: Flanagan High School

11/2 7:00 p.m. @ University (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Location: University High School