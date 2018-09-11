CaneSport.com

Tracking the Commits: Highlights, Results and Statistics
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 20-18
TEAM RECORD: 2-1
GAME STATISTICS: 7 tackles, 2 TFL
SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, 3 sacks, one forced fumble
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:00 p.m. @ Miramar (Miramar, FL) W 30-12
8/31 7:30 p.m. @ Columbus (Miami, FL) L 14-23
9/7 7:30 p.m. @ South Dade (Homestead, FL) W 20-18
9/13 7:30 p.m. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (Hialeah, FL)
9/21 7:30 p.m. Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL)
9/29 7:00 p.m. @ IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Carol City (Miami, FL)
10/19 7:30 p.m. Central (Miami, FL)
10/25 7:00 p.m. Norland (Miami, FL)
11/2 7:30 p.m. @ Jackson (Miami, FL)
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-0
TEAM RECORD: 2-0
GAME STATISTICS: 4 tackles
SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, 1 PBU
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:30 p.m. @ American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: American Heritage High School W 34-16
9/7 7:30 p.m. Columbus (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School W 35-0
9/14 7:30 p.m. Norland (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School
9/20 7:30p Dr. Krop (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School
10/7 7:30 p.m. Miami Southridge Location: Southridge Stadium
10/12 7:30 p.m. Northwestern (Miami, FL) Location: Carol City High School
10/18 7:30 p.m. Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Game Details: Traz Powell Stadium
10/26 7:30 p.m. Miami Central (Traz Powell)
11/1 7:30 p.m. American (Hialeah, FL) Location: Carol City High School
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 38-0
TEAM RECORD: 2-1
GAME STATISTICS: Team didn’t throw his way
SEASON STATISTICS: 7 tackles
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:00 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School L 10-13
9/1 10:00 a.m. @ Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL) Location: Muscle Shoals High School W 28-21
9/7 7:00 p.m. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School W 38-0
9/13 7:00 p.m. Northeast (Oakland Park, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna High School
9/21 7:00 p.m. American Heritage (Plantation, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium
9/28 7:00 p.m. Piper (Sunrise, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium
10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL) Location: Curtis Park
10/18 7:00 p.m. Doral Academy (Doral, FL) Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Stadium
10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, FL) Location: Flanagan High School
11/2 7:00 p.m. @ University (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Location: University High School
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 44-0
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: 5 carries, 84 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 receptions, 87 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
SEASON STATISTICS: 27 carries, 354 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 87 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
SCHEDULE:
August 24 Braden River High 7:30 HOME W 27-22
August 31 Ribault 7:30 HOME W 47-0
September 7 Terry Parker 7:30 HOME W 44-0
September 14 Bolles 7:30 AWAY
September 21 Palm Beach Lakes 7:00 AWAY
September 28 Columbia 7:30 HOME
October 4 Oakleaf High 7:00 AWAY
October 12 Westside (Senior Night) 7:30 HOME
October 19 Ponte Vedra 7:00 AWAY
October 26 Bishop Kenny 7:00 AWAY
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 49-16
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: No stats kept for OL; playing center
SEASON STATISTICS: No stats kept for OL
SCHEDULE:
at Ribault Thu. 23rd August, 2018 7:00PM 21‑8 W
at Fleming Island High School Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM W 35‑18
at Leon High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 49-16
at Spruce Creek High School Fri. 14th September, 2018 7:00PM
at Flagler Palm Coast High School Fri. 28th September, 2018 7:00PM
vs Raines High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM
at Mandarin High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM
at Wolfson High School Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM DHS
vs DeLand High School Thu. 25th October, 2018 7:00PM
vs Atlantic Coast High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM
CB/ATH Damarius Good
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: L 21-31
TEAM RECORD: 0-2
GAME STATISTICS: 8 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD
SEASON STATISTICS: 22 carries, 210 yards, 4 touchdowns
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:00 p.m. Hagerty (Oviedo, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium L 17-35
8/31 7:30 p.m. @ Bishop Moore (Orlando, FL) Location: Bishop Moore High School, Stadium L 14-21
9/7 7:30 p.m. @ Winter Haven (Winter Haven, FL) Location: Winter Haven High School L 21-31
9/14 7:00 p.m. @ Lake Mary (Lake Mary, FL) Location: Lake Mary High School, Gym
9/21 7:00 p.m. University (Orange City, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School
9/28 7:00 p.m. @ Seminole (Sanford, FL) Location: Seminole High School, Stadium
10/11 7:00 p.m. Lyman (Longwood, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium
10/19 7:00 p.m. @ Oviedo (Oviedo, FL) Location: Oviedo High School, Stadium
10/26 7:00 p.m. Winter Springs (Winter Springs, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School, Stadium
11/2 TBA Osceola (Kissimmee, FL) Location: Lake Brantley High School
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 44-0
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: 2 solo tackles, 1 sack (only played first quarter)
SEASON STATISTICS: 4 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, 9 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
SCHEDULE:
Friday Aug 24th @ Venice High School 7:00 PM W 42-20
Friday Aug 31st vs Wellington High School 7:00 PM W 46-0
Friday Sep 7th vs Dr. Krop 7:00 PM W 44-0
Friday Sep 14th vs Fort Lauderdale 7:00 PM
Friday Sep 21nd @ Pahokee 7:00 PM
Friday Sep 28th @ Centennial 7:00 PM
Friday Oct 5th vs Olympia Heights 7:00 PM
Friday Oct 12th vs Treasure Coast 7:00 PM
Friday Oct 26th vs Ft Pierce Central 7:00 PM
Friday Nov 2nd vs Sebastian River 7:00 PM
TE Larry Hodges
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-10
TEAM RECORD: 2-0
GAME STATISTICS: 3 receptions, 46 yards, 1 touchdown
SEASON STATISTICS: 7 catches, 123 yards, 3 touchdowns
SCHEDULE:
Aug. 24 7:00 Durant at Durant W 28-7
Sept. 7 7:30 Steinbrenner at Jesuit W 35-10
Sept. 14 7:30 Jefferson at Jesuit
Sept. 21 7:30 Ridge Community at Ridge Community
Sept. 28 7:30 Spoto at Spoto
Oct. 5 7:30 Kissimmee Osceola at Jesuit
Oct. 12 7:30 Robinson at Robinson
Oct. 19 7:30 Clearwater CC at Jesuit
Oct. 26 7:30 Middleton at Jesuit
Nov. 2 7:30 Tampa Catholic at Tampa Catholic
DT Jalar Holley
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: Bye Week
TEAM RECORD: 1-1
GAME STATISTICS: Bye Week
SEASON STATISTICS: 3.5 sacks, 6 tackles for losses
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:30 p.m. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) Location: Buford HS, Stadium W 58-7
8/31 8:30 p.m. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, FL) Location: Buford High School L 14-19
9/14 7:30 p.m. Newton (Covington, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium
9/21 7:30 p.m. @ Archer (Lawrenceville, GA) Location: Archer High School, Stadium
9/28 7:30 p.m. Johnson (Gainesville, GA) Location: Buford High School
10/5 7:30 p.m. @ Cedar Shoals (Athens, GA) Location: Cedar Shoals High School
10/12 7:30 p.m. @ Loganville (Loganville, GA) Location: Loganville High School
10/26 7:30 p.m. Walnut Grove (Walnut Grove, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium
11/2 7:30 p.m. Clarke Central (Athens, GA) Location: Buford High School, Stadium
LB Avery Huff
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: 3 tackles, INT
SEASON STATISTICS: 10 tackles, FF, INT
SCHEDULE:
vs DeMatha High School Sat. 25th August, 2018 7:00PM Win 38‑0
@ Piper Fri. 31st August, 2018 7:00PM FHS W 35-6
vs Flanagan High School Fri. 7th September, 2018 7:00PM W 62-0
vs Miami Central High School Fri. 21st September, 2018 7:00PM
@ Deerfield Beach High School Fri. 5th October, 2018 7:00PM
@ Fort Lauderdale High School Fri. 12th October, 2018 7:00PM
vs Boyd H. Anderson High Fri. 19th October, 2018 7:00PM
vs Blanche Ely HS Fri. 26th October, 2018 7:00PM
@ Miramar High School Fri. 2nd November, 2018 7:00PM
DL Jason Munoz
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: DNP (injured)
SEASON STATISTICS: 6 tackles in opener
SCHEDULE:
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 47-7
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 punt return TD (60 yards)
SEASON STATISTICS:17 catches, 138 yards, forced fumble, 2 receiving touchdowns, 1 interception, 1 punt return
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:00 p.m. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School W 28-7
8/31 7:00 p.m. Parker (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School W 41-7
9/7 7:00 p.m. @ Englewood (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Englewood High School W 47-7
9/14 7:00 p.m. Raines (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School
9/21 7:00 p.m. @ White (Jacksonville, FL) Location: White High School
9/28 7:00 p.m. First Coast (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School
9/28 7:00 p.m. @ Atlanta (Atlanta, TX) Location: Atlanta High School
10/5 7:00 p.m. @ Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Atlantic Coast High School
10/19 7:30 p.m. @ Columbia (Lake City, FL) Location: Columbia High School
10/25 7:00 p.m. Lee (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School
11/2 7:00 p.m. Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) Location: Fletcher High School
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 28-21
TEAM RECORD: 1-1
GAME STATISTICS: 7 tackles, 2 sacks
SEASON STATISTICS: 14 tackles, 4 sacks
SCHEDULE:
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 62-0
TEAM RECORD: 3-0
GAME STATISTICS: 4 tackles
SEASON STATISTICS: 12 tackles, fumble recovery
SCHEDULE:
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 35-8
TEAM RECORD: 2-0
GAME STATISTICS: DNP (Injury)
SEASON STATISTICS: DNP (Injury)
SCHEDULE:
8/24 7:00 p.m. @ Rickards (Tallahassee, FL) Location: Cox Stadium W 27-0
8/31 7:30 p.m. Forest (Ocala, FL) Location: North Marion High School W 35-8
9/7 7:30 p.m. Vanguard (Ocala, FL) Location: North Marion High School
9/14 7:30 p.m. @ South Sumter (Bushnell, FL) Location: South Sumter High School
9/21 7:30 p.m. @ Gainesville (Gainesville, FL) Location: Citizens Field, Citizens Field
9/28 7:30 p.m. @ Eastside (Gainesville, FL) Location: Eastside High School
10/12 7:30 p.m. Dunnellon (Dunnellon, FL) Location: North Marion HS, Stadium
10/19 7:30 p.m. Belleview (Belleview, FL) Location: North Marion HS, Stadium
10/26 7:00 p.m. @ Trinity Catholic (Ocala, FL) Location: Trinity Catholic High School, Stadium
11/2 7:00 p.m. Winter Springs (Winter Springs, FL) Location: North Marion High School
THIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 28-21
TEAM RECORD: 1-1
GAME STATISTICS: N/A
SEASON STATISTICS: 6 tackles, 2 TFL
SCHEDULE:
